Memphis police investigating multiple shootings from Saturday to Sunday

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were two separate shootings between Saturday and Saturday in the city of Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Both shootings were confirmed by MPD to be deadly.

Officers said they responded around 10 p.m. on Saturday night to the 800 block of Olympic Street.

Officers found a man who was a victim of an apparent gunshot wound, according to MPD. This man was found to be dead on the scene, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MPD said another shooting took place at Xperience Kitchen & Cocktails and that they responded around 2 a.m.

Officers found one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the location — 1740 North Germantown Parkway — and that this man was transported to Regional One.

This man was later found to be dead, according to MPD.