A 2-year-old killed and a mother injured in West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A 2-year-old boy was killed, and his mother was injured in an overnight shooting in West Memphis.

West Memphis Police Deppartment said that officers responded to a shooting at 741 N. 18th Street Thursday, June 16 at 1:13 a.m.

WMPD said that the mother and her son left the crime scene to seek immediate medical attention at Baptist Crittenden Hospital before the police arrived to the scene.

The mother was transferred to Regional One Hospital for further treatment, police said.

According to WMPD, no arrest have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

WMPD said that anyone who has any information about the shooting is strongly encouraged to contact the police department's Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554.