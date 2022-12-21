Short-term recommendations of the Blight Task Force accepted by City Council

Three different phases are included in the resolution, including a budget request of $1.4 million in order to host a bi-annual "Dumpster Day" in various districts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A resolution was passed unanimously by Memphis City Council on Wednesday to resolve, at least short-term, the issues facing the Blight and Illegal Dumping Task Force.

The resolution was sponsored by councilwoman Rhonda Logan, who also serves as Chair of the task force.

Three different phases are included in the resolution, including a budget request of $1.4 million in order to host a bi-annual "Dumpster Day" in each single-member city council district.

Back in June, the Memphis City Council approved by resolution the formation of the Task Force in order to identify "new initiatives and processes, as well as to improve and, or expand current city efforts to prevent and mitigate blight and illegal dumping."

The task force will continue to meet, starting next Thursday, Jan. 19th beginning at 3:00pm at 125 N. Main Street. They are also said to continue meeting through February 2023.