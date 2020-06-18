Should companies recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday?

Local 24 News' Nextdoor Reporter Brittani Moncrease reached out to our neighbors to get their opinion.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday is Juneteenth, honoring the day that enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free. It was 1865. That is two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

In a response to recent killing of Black people and protests, many companies are choosing to recognize Juneteenth as a company-paid holiday.

Local 24 News' Nextdoor Reporter Brittani Moncrease reached out to our neighbors to get their opinion on the changes.

Companies such as Twitter, Target, even our station, Local 24 News, are recognizing Juneteenth as a company holiday.

So I reached out to our neighbors on Nextdoor to see what they think and spoke with a local expert about the Juneteenth holiday. Wednesday, I took a poll on my Nextdoor page.

"Should Juneteenth be a company-paid holiday?"

With more than 1,000 votes, 51% said yes. 40 % said no, and the remaining 9% were not sure.

"We need to understand our long journey from slave ship to championship, in spite of the odds," said David L. Acey Sr., Founder of Africa in April and a retired University of Memphis professor.

Dr. Acey broke down the significance of Juneteenth.

"In 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation that would free all slaves," said Dr. Acey.

The proclamation freed those in slavery in rebellious states. News of freedom did not reach those enslaved in Galveston, Texas, until more than two years later.

"They could not remember the day it happened exactly in June, so it was between the 13th and the 19th. So, they designated Juneteenth the 19th," said Dr. Acey.

When it comes to companies recognizing Juneteenth today, he is proud.

"Well, it's long overdue. When you look at all the other holidays in America, they just do them without any conflict," said Dr. Acey. "We had to struggle for a holiday. Many of the states refused to honor Dr. King's national holiday. We've always worked for people for less wages. We're the last hired, first fired. We made this country. We built this country. We cleaned the toilets. We built the roads. If a company is making billions of dollars off our labor and they don't want to recognize it, we should do what we need to do - withdraw our support to them."

There are many who do not agree or are impartial.

Dr. Acey said the recent changes should not just stop with acknowledging Juneteenth.

"Others are beginning to see what we've been talking about for 400 years," said Dr. Acey. "We can march. We can do all that, but you've got to go register and vote."