Silver Alert for woman with dementia missing in Memphis

66-year-old Marilyn Loy was last seen Tuesday in the area of Germantown Parkway, when she walked off from Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Memphis Police Department are asking for the public's help locating 66-year-old Marilyn Loy.

Loy was last seen Tuesday with her husband at the Walgreens in the 8000 block of Macon Rd., when she walked away. She suffers from schizophrenia and dementia, which makes it difficult for her to return safely without assistance.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 66-year-old Marilyn Loy, who as last seen in Memphis in the area of Germantown Parkway.



She was wearing a black winter jacket and knit cap.



Can you help? Call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-636-4479 or 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/3WcL5TXScu — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 30, 2021

Marilyn Loy is 5’2”, 120 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.



She has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance.



If you have seen Marilyn, call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-636-4479 or 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNSilverAlert pic.twitter.com/fgTZg11TkL — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 30, 2021

The couple is from Missouri and has been in Memphis since last Friday.

Marilyn is 5'2", 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket and knit cap.