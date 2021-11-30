Silver Alert for woman with dementia missing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Memphis Police Department are asking for the public's help locating 66-year-old Marilyn Loy.
Loy was last seen Tuesday with her husband at the Walgreens in the 8000 block of Macon Rd., when she walked away. She suffers from schizophrenia and dementia, which makes it difficult for her to return safely without assistance.
The couple is from Missouri and has been in Memphis since last Friday.
Marilyn is 5'2", 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket and knit cap.
If you have any information about Marilyn Loy, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.