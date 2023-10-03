Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Memphis man

#TNSilverAlert: We need your help to find Johnnie Thomas, who is missing from Memphis.



The 71-year-old is 5'11", 172 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of Pendleton Street.



Spot him? Call @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!



