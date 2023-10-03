x
Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Memphis man

Johnnie Thomas was last seen Monday in the area of Pendleton Street.
Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for Johnnie Thomas by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The 71-year-old Memphian was last seen Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in the area of Pendleton Street, wearing a white polo shirt with black stripes, black pants, and white shoes. 

Thomas is 5'11" tall and 172 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes. 

TBI said he has a medical condition that may hinder his ability to return safely without help.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnnie Thomas should call the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

