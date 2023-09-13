Silver alert issued for 75-year-old by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

John was last seen earlier today in Amarillo, TX.



He may be traveling with a small, white dog in a 2014 white Honda CRV (similar to the first photo) with Ohio tag 1A461NB.



If you have seen John or this vehicle, call Bartlett PD at 901-385-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/zUd7APBxRD