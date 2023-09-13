x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver alert issued for 75-year-old by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information about John Louis Coscia Jr.'s whereabouts should call Bartlett PD at 901-385-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Credit: TBI

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a 75-year-old on behalf of the Bartlett Police Department.

John Louis Coscia Jr. was last seen on Sept. 12 in Amarillo, Texas, and might be traveling with a small, white dog in a 2014 white Honda CRV. 

He has a medical condition that may hinder his ability to return safely without help, according to TBI.

Coscia is 5’10” tall and 193 lbs. Officials do not have a clothing description. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Bartlett PD at 901-385-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Hughes, Arkansas, mayor says someone set fire to three police cars overnight

Before You Leave, Check This Out