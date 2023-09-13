Silver alert issued for 75-year-old by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a 75-year-old on behalf of the Bartlett Police Department.
John Louis Coscia Jr. was last seen on Sept. 12 in Amarillo, Texas, and might be traveling with a small, white dog in a 2014 white Honda CRV.
He has a medical condition that may hinder his ability to return safely without help, according to TBI.
Coscia is 5’10” tall and 193 lbs. Officials do not have a clothing description.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Bartlett PD at 901-385-5555 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.