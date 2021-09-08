Missing 79-year-old woman found safe

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — UPDATE 8:50 a.m. - Good news! Frances Adcock has been found safe.
----------------
Have you seen Frances Adcock?
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a SILVER Alert for 79-year-old Adcock.
She was last seen on Tuesday, September 7 around 5:30 p.m. at Germantown Methodist Hospital.
Adcock has blonde hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 128 pounds and is 5'5".
She has a medical condition that could impair her ability return safely.
If you've seen or have any information about Frances Adcock call the Germantown Police Department at (901) 754-7222 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.