Missing 79-year-old woman found safe

Frances Adcock disappeared from Germantown Methodist Tuesday evening

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — UPDATE 8:50 a.m. - Good news! Frances Adcock has been found safe.

*Update: Ms. Adcock has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared this information. — Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) September 8, 2021

Have you seen Frances Adcock?

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a SILVER Alert for 79-year-old Adcock.

She was last seen on Tuesday, September 7 around 5:30 p.m. at Germantown Methodist Hospital.

Adcock has blonde hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 128 pounds and is 5'5".

She has a medical condition that could impair her ability return safely.

Frances Adcock is 5'5", 128 lbs. w/blonde hair & brown eyes.



There is no known clothing description or direction of travel. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely.



If you see Frances, call Germantown PD at 901-754-7222 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/dnXSlFozuw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 8, 2021