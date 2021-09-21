Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Hernando man

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old Desoto County man.
Howard Eugene Phipps of Hernando, Mississippi, was last seen Monday, September 20, about 9:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Desoto County.
Phipps is 5’11” tall, about 118 pounds, with silver hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a baseball cap.
Phipps is believed to be in a 2011 black and white Mini Cooper with MS license plate DAM8053.
Family members told investigators Phipps suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information on where Howard Eugene Phipps can be found, contact Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.