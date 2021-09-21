Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Hernando man

Howard Eugene Phipps was last seen Monday, September 20, about 9:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Desoto County.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old Desoto County man.

Phipps is 5’11” tall, about 118 pounds, with silver hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and yellow plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a baseball cap.

Phipps is believed to be in a 2011 black and white Mini Cooper with MS license plate DAM8053.

Family members told investigators Phipps suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.