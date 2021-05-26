Silver Alert issued for missing man in North Mississippi

Anyone with information regarding William Jumper should contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man missing from Booneville.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old William Jumper of Booneville.

Jumper was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in Lee County, driving west on Interstate 22, near Veterans Boulevard. He is believed to be in a 2009 gray Chevrolet 1500 with Mississippi tag PW13810.

Jumper is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue button-up shirt with white squares and glasses.

Family members say Jumper suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.