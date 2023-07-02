x
Silver Alert issued by MBI for missing Mississippi man

Credit: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

TATE COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Vicksburg man. 

Leroy Early, 53, has gray hair, brown eyes and weighs about 140 pounds, according to the Bureau (MBI). 

He stands at about five 5 and 9 inches, according to the MBI. Early was last seen walking westward in the 200 block of Second Avenue in Warren County, according to the MBI. He wearing a brown shirt, gray shorts and no shoes with burn mark on his left arm, they said. 

The MBI said that family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Those who have seen him are urged to call the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636 2511 or to call 911. 

