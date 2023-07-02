Silver Alert issued by MBI for missing Mississippi man

Those who have seen him are urged to call the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636 2511 or to call 911.

TATE COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Vicksburg man.

Leroy Early, 53, has gray hair, brown eyes and weighs about 140 pounds, according to the Bureau (MBI).

He stands at about five 5 and 9 inches, according to the MBI. Early was last seen walking westward in the 200 block of Second Avenue in Warren County, according to the MBI. He wearing a brown shirt, gray shorts and no shoes with burn mark on his left arm, they said.

The MBI said that family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.