Missing Olive Branch man found safe

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Updated 7:45 a.m.: The Silver Alert issued for Thomas Wayne Fuller has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.
Have you seen Thomas Wayne Fuller?
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for the 68-year-old Olive Branch man.
Fuller is six feet tall, 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white ball cap with a firefighter logo, white pullover shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.
Fuller was last seen Thursday, March 4 around 5:48 pm in the 6400 block of Autumn Valley Drive in Desoto County.
He is believed to be driving a 2008 white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag 373PF. The truck has a tan stripe on the bottom.
Family members say Thomas Wayne Fuller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Anyone with information regarding Thomas Wayne Fuller is asked to call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.