Missing Olive Branch man found safe

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for Thomas Wayne Fuller.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Updated 7:45 a.m.: The Silver Alert issued for Thomas Wayne Fuller has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

-----------------

Have you seen Thomas Wayne Fuller?

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for the 68-year-old Olive Branch man.

Fuller is six feet tall, 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white ball cap with a firefighter logo, white pullover shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Fuller was last seen Thursday, March 4 around 5:48 pm in the 6400 block of Autumn Valley Drive in Desoto County.

He is believed to be driving a 2008 white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag 373PF. The truck has a tan stripe on the bottom.

Family members say Thomas Wayne Fuller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.