Silver alert issued for missing teenager by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

A teenager is missing from Copiah County, Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The bureau issued a silver alert on Saturday for 17-year-old Mishayla Jackson. She is described as being five foot seven inches tall, weighing 147 pounds, having brown eyes and having black hair.
She was last seen on Thursday at 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Skipper Lane in Hazlehurst, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts and tan slippers, according to MBI.
Those with information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson are urged to contact the Copiah County Sheriff's Office at (601) 953 2207.