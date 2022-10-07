x
Silver Alert issued for missing 64-year-old man| Have you seen him?

According to MPD, Neavery Anderson was last seen walking near the 4900 Block of Cromwell.
Credit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 64-year-old man who went missing Friday, Oct. 7 around 1 a.m.

According to MPD, Neavery Anderson was last seen walking near the 4900 Block of Cromwell.  He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and he is bald.

MPD said he was wearing a large jacket or a bathrobe when he went missing.

Anderson has a condition that he must take medicine for, and it prevents him from returning home on his own.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

