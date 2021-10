Investigators said 81-year-old Jonathan Willis was last seen about noon Tuesday at his home.

Investigators said Jonathan Willis was last seen about noon Tuesday at his home. They said his phone last pinged near Hughes, Arkansas.

Police said Willis may be in a 2015 Silver Buick with Tennessee license plate Z98-82J.

He is 6’2” tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Police said he suffers from early onset dementia and asthma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bartlett Police.