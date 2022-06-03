Have you seen this man? Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Memphis man

70-year-old Michael Pegues was last seen about 6:45 p.m. Thursday from the 3100 block of Allison Street, just south of Sam Cooper Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Memphis man who may be having trouble making his way back home.

70-year-old Michael Pegues was last seen about 6:45 p.m. Thursday from the 3100 block of Allison Street, just south of Sam Cooper Blvd. near Cypress Creek.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Pegues has a mental condition that may impair his ability to return safely.

Pegues was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, maroon colored shoes, and may have a hospital band on his wrist.

Anyone who has information on where Michael Pegues could be is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.