85-year-old man has been missing since Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff's Office says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver alert Friday, May 13 for missing 85-year-old Vietnamese man, Thuc Nguyen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nguyen has reportedly been missing since Thursday, May 12, and he was last seen in Cordova driving a brown Honda CRV around 7:30 p.m.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and he weighs 120 pounds. His daughter tells us he was last seen wearing a short striped shirt and brown shorts.

The Sheriff's Office said Nguyen is believed to have a medical condition that may impair his judgement and his ability to return home. He also speaks very little English and he may need a Vietnamese translator.