85-year-old man has been missing since Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff's Office says

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nguyen has reportedly been missing since Thursday, May 12. He was last seen in Cordova driving a brown Honda CRV around 7:30 p.m.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver alert Friday, May 13 for missing 85-year-old Vietnamese man, Thuc Nguyen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nguyen has reportedly been missing since Thursday, May 12, and he was last seen in Cordova driving a brown Honda CRV around 7:30 p.m.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and he weighs 120 pounds. His daughter tells us he was last seen wearing a short striped shirt and brown shorts.

The Sheriff's Office said Nguyen is believed to have a medical condition that may impair his judgement and his ability to return home. He also speaks very little English and he may need a Vietnamese translator.

Anyone who knows of Nguyen’s whereabouts can contact law enforcement.

