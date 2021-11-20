Missing woman out of Memphis found safe

The TBI issued a Silver Alert early Saturday morning for a missing Memphis woman who was later found safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Memphis Police Department said Hamilton has been found safe.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert early Saturday morning for a missing woman out of Memphis.

According to the TBI, Deneice Hamilton, 62, is 5'3", 130 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. She may be living with a condition that impairs her ability to return safely without help.

The TBI said she was last seen walking south on Patton Street in Memphis and was wearing a black and gray hoodie, blue jeans, brown furry house shoes, and a black scarf tied around her head.

If you have seen her, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4479 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.