Silver Alert issued for missing Senatobia man

George Jackson Jr. was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of EF Hale Jr. Drive in Tate County walking north.
Credit: MBI

TATE COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Senatobia man. 

George Jackson Jr., 44, is six feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of EF Hale Jr. Drive in Tate County walking north. 

Family members said Jackson Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. 

If you know where he is, call the Tate County Sheriff's Office at 662-562-4434.

