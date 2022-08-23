Silver Alert issued for missing Senatobia man

George Jackson Jr. was last seen Wednesday, April 6, 2022, around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of EF Hale Jr. Drive in Tate County walking north.

TATE COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Senatobia man.

George Jackson Jr., 44, is six feet tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Family members said Jackson Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.