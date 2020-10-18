Single mom appreciation event held at Levitt Shell

Rise Up, Single Mom Non-profit celebrated all single Mid-South mothers Sunday.

It's hard enough being a mother, but imagine being a single mom?

Sunday, an event said "thank you" to all Mid-South single moms. The founder of non-profit organization, Rise Up, Single Mom is a single mother herself.

Founder Clarissa Joi hosted her 4th annual "Rise Up, Single Mom" celebration at the Levitt Shell in Midtown.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the event was moved outside.

The event included games, vendors and a panel with special guest speakers, who were all raised by single women.

"This is so important to us because I was a single mom for 8 years, I started this non-profit organization in 2017 and our mission is to help single moms in the area of education, entrepreneurship and emotional health," said Founder Clarissa Joi of Rise Up Single Mom Inc.