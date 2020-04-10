Skin care owner provides tips on how to decrease mask acne

Rashes and breakouts can come from wearing a mask for an extended period of time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As adults and children continue to wear mask in public, mask acne has become a major concern for some people.

Rashes and breakouts can come from wearing a mask for an extended period of time.

Local 24 News Weekend Anchor Annette Peagler spoke with the owner of skin care line, Skin MD Natural who provided these tips earlier this week.

First make sure you are changing your mask often and cleaning them.

Invest in a shielding lotion that provides an extra layer of protection between the mask and your face.

“Finding a shielding lotion that works for you,” said General Manger of Gloves in the Bottle and Skin MD Natural Katya Sobol. “There are quite a few available on the market, one is called Skin MD Natural and apply it before you apply the mask. So clean your face, apply a shielding lotion, let it dry and then apply the mask.”

Most shielding lotions can be found at pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS.