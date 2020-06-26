Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum to reopen July 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum, located at 826 No. Second St., will reopen, Thursday, July 1, after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum will adhere to "social distancing" guidances provided by health officials. All visitors are required to wear facial masks.
The museum will operate with a limited capacity of 25 visitors per hour. High traffic areas will be cleaned throughout the day, and sanitizer will be available.
The museum will operate on its regular summer hours Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
