Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum to reopen July 1

The museum has been closed for three months due to COVID-19.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum, located at 826 No. Second St., will reopen, Thursday, July 1, after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum will adhere to "social distancing" guidances provided by health officials. All visitors are required to wear facial masks.

The museum will operate with a limited capacity of 25 visitors per hour. High traffic areas will be cleaned throughout the day, and sanitizer will be available.

The museum will operate on its regular summer hours Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Slavery in America began as a part of a long history of international trade in goods and people. In one of the largest forced migrations in history, millions of Africans crossed the Atlantic from the 16th to the 19th centuries through the horrific "Middle Passage."
