'Slow Down G'town' campaign aims to increase speed limit awareness in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A program aimed at increasing awareness of Germantown's speed limit on all minor streets was presented at an annual neighborhood summit on Tuesday.

The Neighborhood Traffic Task Force (NTTF) officially launched "Slow Down G'town" as a collaboration between the city's engineering department, the police department in Germantown and the city's communications team.

“The mission of the task force is to foster community engagement, raise awareness of speeding concerns and improve driving behaviors throughout Germantown for the safety of our citizens,” NTTF chairman Rees Hodges said.

Residents who would like to place yard signs in support of the campaign can pick them up at City Hall. Campaign logo clings for cars are also said to be available at this time and residents can "take the pledge to drive 25" by clicking here.

“Our City takes great pride in public safety, this is another example of looking out for our families, children, cyclists, runners and walkers throughout Germantown,” assistant city administrator Andy Sanders said.

The NTTF plans to raise awareness for the compaign by working with the school district and attending various city events as well as neighborhood association meetings.