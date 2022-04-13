Drivers: expect to see more law enforcement on Tennessee roads in the next few weeks

Slow Down Tennessee runs from April 15th through 29th as police, deputies, and troopers hit the roads in an effort to reduce speeding-related crashes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As Easter approaches, Tennessee troopers are joining law enforcement across the state to get drivers to slow down.

Slow Down Tennessee runs from April 15th through 29th as police, deputies, and troopers hit the roads in an effort to reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and deaths in accidents across the state.

Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN) shows from 2020 to 2022 there were more than 28,000 crashes where speeding, racing, reckless or aggressive driving were factors. Check out TITAN’s data dashboard HERE.

“The purpose of the ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign is to address a variety of speed-related issues,” said Director Buddy Lewis of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO). “All we ask of the motoring public is to be considerate of other roadway users and obey the traffic laws, so everyone can make it home safely.”

Drivers will see more of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and law enforcement statewide on roads as they conduct high visibility enforcement, and work to curb speeding drivers.

“The THP is combatting a drastic escalation in speeding that has led directly to an increase in traffic fatalities,” said Colonel Matt Perry of the THP. “We are asking all drivers to join us in slowing down Tennessee. If you witness dangerous driving behavior, dial *THP (*847) to alert the nearest THP District Headquarters to respond.”

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, and speeding is often a significant factor,” said Executive Director Jonathan Adkins of the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA). “We must remain steadfast in our commitment to combat traffic fatalities and equip teens with the skills they need to be safe drivers.”

Slow Down mascot signs for teens are available HERE.

Slow Down Tennessee yard signs are available at local AAA offices. Find those HERE.