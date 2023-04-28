Slow Down Tennessee! New campaign urges drivers to ease up on roads

Officials encourage everyone to spread the word by requesting Slow Down Tennessee yard signs to display in neighborhoods.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slow Down Tennessee! The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) launched its latest campaign Friday, urging drivers to slow down on roads.

The goal is to reduce the number of speed-related crashes and deaths across the state.

THSO said in the last five years, nearly 37,000 speed-related crashes happened statewide.

"One death, one traffic related death is one too many,” said Shelby County Sheriff Assistant Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner. "The knock that our deputies never want to make, never want to give, they never want to knock on a door and tell a loved one that their family member is deceased."

The Slow Down Tennessee runs until April 28, 2023.

Officials encourage everyone to spread the word by requesting Slow Down Tennessee yard signs to display in neighborhoods. Slow Down Tennessee yard signs can be requested by emailing info@tntrafficsafety.org. Yard signs will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until the supply runs out.