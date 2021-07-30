'Slowdown Memphis' aimed at preventing more interstate shootings across the area

In his weekly update, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said 'Slowdown Memphis' would begin August 5, 2021 on interstates across the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting next week, get ready to see more law enforcement on Mid-South interstates.

In his weekly update, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said “Slowdown Memphis” would begin August 5, 2021 on interstates across the city.

Strickland said the operation is a partnership between the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The mayor said officers will be working to prevent interstate shootings by enforcing laws on reckless driving and speeding. They will also look for stolen vehicles and fake tags.