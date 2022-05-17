How you can access a program that helps build small businesses

SBA said T.H.R.I.V.E. is an executive training program designed to increase the growth of small businesses.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi’s Small Business Association (SBA) is holding a virtual welcome and discussion to provide information about its T.H.R.I.V.E. program Tuesday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

SBA said T.H.R.I.V.E. is an executive training program designed to increase the growth of small businesses. The acronym stands for train, hope, innovate, rise, venture, and elevate, which it says it strives to instill in the businesses that it serves.

The discussion will be led by Lance Foster, the Branch Manager for SBA’s Gulfport, M.S. office.