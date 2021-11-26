Ahead of Small Business Saturday, Memphis area independent stores continue supply chain adjustments

Owners at Memphis area small businesses purchased inventory earlier than ever with overseas delivery uncertainty, and they report strong November sales.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Ahead of the Small Business Saturday, owners in the Memphis area continue to adjust and adapt to the local realities brought on by the ongoing international supply crisis.

Friday, ABC24 News caught up again with two businesses we've been keeping track of, on how they did ahead of and on Black Friday, as they balance their own customers supply and demand this holiday season.

"We've had good sales, foot traffic is up, we are happy about that," Keven Green with TNC Sports said.

At TNC Sports in Bartlett, Green and staff said the international supply challenges are driving up local demand - and stronger than normal November sales - with more shoppers precautious and purchasing earlier

"People, you know, are hearing, if you want it, you better get it now because you know the supply chains are so tight right now," Green added.

TNC Sports bulked up their inventory earlier than usual ahead of the holidays, to offset delivery delays or uncertainty for clothing and other items from overseas.

"Anything we can get that we can get in bulk, we try to beef that up a little bit, because we know there is other stuff that we aren't going to get," Green said.

"I think that you would have to be living in a cave not to understand that there are going to be supply chain issues," Mid-South Hobbies and Games owner Emmo Hein said.

Hein also spent the fall ordering extra products - especially electronic cars and trucks - out of the fear a second large order during the holidays wouldn't arrive from Asia by Christmas.

"As we get closer to Christmas, the holiday season, I think everything is going to get tighter, so therefore, we are preparing now," Hein added.

Like TNC Sports customers, those at Mid-South Hobbies and Games also appeared to be paying attention to supply chain news and shopping for gifts earlier in response.

"We've had the best November we've had overall, and I think that's part of it. I think people are coming in and a lot of people are saying, 'this is for Christmas'," Hein said.