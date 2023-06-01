Here's how small businesses can win $5,000 grants through Comcast RISE program

Small businesses can apply for the rise program through Friday, June 30.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Small businesses in Memphis and Shelby County can now apply to receive $5,000 grants through the Comcast RISE Program.

Comcast said it will award 100 small businesses with grants, marketing support, consultation and educational services and technology resources that can help businesses thrive.

Small businesses can apply for the rise program through Friday, June 30, 2023. To apply, click here. Businesses must complete an eligibility form to determine eligibility before submitting an application.

The RISE is part of Comcast's Project UP initiative that helps companies advance by improving it digital equity, Comcast said.