Here's how your old sneakers will help raise money for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All month long, Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) organization has been collecting used sneakers and donating money to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis for each pair of sneakers that it receives. There's just one problem. They say they aren’t getting the numbers of donations they hoped for.

Your old sneakers can help raise money for the Boys and Girls Club, but KTnB says they need your help giving back to the city.

They are challenging everyone who is home for the holidays to take a few minutes to dig in closets to find a few pair of gently worn sneakers you don’t wear anymore. Shoes don’t have to be brand new, but they do ask for gently worn sneakers.

The money raised supports the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis and the work they do to keep kids busy, supported, and active.

This is also an effort to keep Tennessee beautiful as well. The organization works to decrease the number of shoes often found crowding landfills and in streets, or even telephone poles.

Instead of throwing shoes in wastelands, people can throw their unwanted sneakers into the designated bins.

KTnB is asking people to donate adult sized 5 ½ shoes and up, and people can donate both men and women shoes. The shoes also have to be a matching pair.

Every pair collected equals $1, and KTnB has extended the cut off date to run through December 15th, giving people more time to donate.

KTnB is a grant funded, University of Memphis program the operates within the University of Memphis Center for Regional Economic Enrichment.

KTnB said it partners with Sneaker Impact and the Boys and Girls Club to raise money from the sneaker drive.