Software company putting headquarters in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss — A software company is bringing its corporate headquarters to Tupelo, a project that will create 50 jobs for the Lee County community.

Carmigo, an online vehicle marketplace that connects individual sellers with dealers in a one-day auction, builds listings for people looking to sell a vehicle and then posts them in the marketplace where dealers compete with one another.

The company currently operates in Northeast Mississippi, Nashville, Tenn., and Birmingham, Ala.

“Mississippi is home to some of the most tech-savvy innovators in the country, like the team at Carmigo," Gov. Tate Reeves said. "The announcement that the company is locating its headquarters in Tupelo, creating 50 good-paying, high-tech jobs, shows others around the country that Mississippi has the ingredients, such as our strong business environment and customizable workforce development programs, to ensure innovators and developers can thrive in our great state. I appreciate the Carmigo team for choosing to create these exciting jobs and grow this new venture in Tupelo.”

The company said it will be hiring software engineers and operations employees to help with improving its current user interface.