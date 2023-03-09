'Something Memphis needs' | Tom Lee Park unveiled after new renovations, Memphians look to the future

At the Bluff City's front door is now a brand-new Tom Lee Park — no longer just a flat green space.

Example video title will go here for this video

Memphis' Tom Lee Park re-opened over the weekend, and after two years, Memphians are getting a chance to explore the newly designed space.

Still, some wonder what is being done to ensure this park is safe for families to visit.

Nearly two years and $60 million later, the new and improved park is here. As many enjoyed the opening festivities, they're looking towards the future. Many hope that those in charge will implement a plan to protect this multi-million dollar investment.

At the Bluff City's front door is now a brand-new Tom Lee Park — no longer just a flat green space.

"It's very lively," resident Jada Millen said. "The park is really pretty. I'm glad that Memphis has done something like this — bringing the community together."

The park now features a canopy dedicated to Tyre Nichols, a technicolor basketball court, multiple playgrounds, walking trails and much more.

"I love how it incorporates nature," visitor Zakiyyah May said.

Park attendee Sandiyan Alhayali looks toward tomorrow.

"[I'm] hoping people are just going to accept the park and keep it just as happy as it is right now," Alhayali said. "I'm positive. I'm staying positive to it."

As some Memphians cherish the park's beauty, others have concerns about safety, especially given the city's history with crime and the recent damage left behind from "Memphis in May."

"Is it going to stay like this? That's one thing that I question," Phong Bui said. "I feel like, hopefully, we have good security and maybe that will help, but I'm not sure."

Bui's concerns are representative of the ones that ABC24 took to the city's "River Parks Partnership."

"We manage five miles of riverfront every day, so we know what goes on on the riverfront," CEO of the Memphis River Parks Partnership Carol Colletta said. "We do got secure measures in place."

According to the Colletta, those measures include overnight security, a lighting system to increase visibility and security cameras.

"We feel good, but the main thing is to welcome people and just for everyone to be kind and that will keep us safe," Colletta said.

Residents have hope for the park as well.

"It opens up more family — people are getting together," Bui said. "I love that".

Alhayali sees the new park as necessary.