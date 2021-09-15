'Somos Memphis' to elevate stories of Latinx community

Latino Memphis and We Are Memphis are partnering together to share stories of the impact and contributions of the Latinx community

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Wednesday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and the start of a new partnership to elevate stories and contributions of the Memphis Latinx community.

We Are Memphis is the campaign and name of a non-profit that's all about selling the good of Memphis.

That means all of Memphis. So they teamed up with Latino Memphis to create Somos Memphis which translates to "We are Memphis".

"To me the purpose of this campaign is multi-layer," Latino Memphis Executive Director Mauricio Calvo said. "One of them is to really tell the complete story of Memphis is not despite its diversity but because of its diversity."

Somos Memphis is an online platform that boosts local Latinx voices meant to provide insight and assistance in understanding and supporting the Latinx community.

“We have to tell non-Latinx people how awesome the Latinx community is by highlighting the cultural contributions, the economic contributions, everything that 100,000 people bring to Memphis every day," Calvo said.

The Hispanic/Latinx community is the fastest-growing population in Shelby County, according to the U.S. Census.

In 2010, 5.6% of the population was Hispanic or Latino. That's up to 8.4% in 2020.

It's that growing diversity that Calvo says Somos Memphis will highlight and celebrate, telling the stories of everyday people in the Latinx community.

“The past two years have been so difficult for so many people in so many different ways that hearing the stories that are empathetic, that are multi-cultural, diverse, hopefully, will bring some inspiration and some joy and some hope," Calvo said.

Somos Memphis is planned to be a year-round project, not limited to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Calvo's message for Hispanic Heritage Month is to get vaccinated.