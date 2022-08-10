Soul-in-One Celebration kicks off the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Free parking will be available for those attending the celebration at in Lot C, onsite off Winchester Road with direct access to the course via No. 17 green.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship is starting off strong with plenty of additional events for guest to take part in.

In addition to hosting the FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony Wednesday August 10, which honors St. Jude patients, the championship will also host the Soul-in-One Celebration in Memphis block-party style from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m at TPC Southwind Tournament Drive between No. 13 green and No. 14 tee.



Executive Director Joe Tomek said that the celebration will highlight Memphis in the best way, celebrating Memphians and their hometown.

"As the eyes of the golf world turn to Memphis for the kick-off to the FedExCup Playoffs in August, the FedEx St. Jude Championship can't wait to celebrate our hometown with the Soul-in-One Celebration," Tomek said. "This inaugural event will showcase the heart of Memphis to the fans at TPC Southwind through music, food, and fashion.

Free parking will be available for those attending the celebration at in Lot C, onsite off Winchester Road with direct access to the course via No. 17 green.



Guest will see live entertainment by live performances Marcella and Her Lovers, 925: the Stax Music Academy Alumni Band, The PRVLG, Brandon Lewis, and Lucky 7 Brass Band.

The Memphis Market, presented by Memphis International Airport, will also be available. The market will feature several locally owned small businesses. Food businesses like Shelby Jewel, Cane and Herb, Made in Memphis, 901Deals, Soi #9, and Cupcake Cutie will also be on site.

Click here to purchase tickets to the championship games.