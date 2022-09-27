South Memphis duplex believed to be purposely set on fire, MFD says

Another South Memphis home was allegedly set to fire following a chain of fires by arson in the area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that engulfed yet another vacant home in South Memphis.

Firefighters arrived at the duplex home at 544 E. Mallory Ave. around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. MFD said no one was injured in the fire, and personal was not harmed while putting the fire out.

According to MFD, like other fires recently reported in the area, the fire started from multiple points and it appeared to be intentionally set.

MFD recently named a person of interest who they believed is linked to multiple incidents of arson to vacant homes in South Memphis, but no one has been charged or arrested.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.