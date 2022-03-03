Man badly burned in morning house fire in South Memphis

The Memphis Fire Department said they were called out to the home in the 1300 block of College Street about 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was badly burned in a Thursday morning fire at a home in South Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department said they were called out to the home in the 1300 block of College Street about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. It took them about nine minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire investigators said one man was found badly burned on his face and arms. He was taken to Regional One Hospital’s Burn Unit in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Investigators said it appeared the fire was accidentally sparked in the living room. They did not find a smoke alarm at the home.

The fire caused about $2,500 damage total.

Anyone who needs a smoke alarm can apply for a free one from the City of Memphis by calling the Fire Museum of Memphis at 901-636-5650 or CLICK HERE.