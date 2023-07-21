South Memphis neighbors hopeful for investment in historic 'Metro' shopping plaza

Only four businesses currently occupy Metro Shopping Plaza, but Beruk Properties bought the plaza on E.H. Crump Boulevard for $3.6 million.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — New interest from investors for a mixed-use development has neighbors in South Memphis hopeful for positive change for the first time in decades.

Nearly two dozen businesses once occupied the "Metro Shopping Center," but, in recent years, that number has been cut down to four.

When the plaza originally opened in 1970 the goal was to bring jobs to a majority-Black neighborhood.

Now with renewed promises of investment, people in the community are anticipating more accessible space to shop, start businesses and live. Long-time metro shopping plaza customers said they believe it's about time for the remaining stores to close in the mostly vacant shopping center.

"I think it's overdue," Angie Pak of Angel Beauty & Wigs said. "I think it's exciting."

Memphis-based Beruk Properties bought this property on E.H. Crump Boulevard for $3.6 million. The developers said they hope to makeover the run-down property.

"I hope that whatever they develop in this space that it really honors the legacy of this shopping center," Pak said.

A legacy, Angie's parents Don and June Ping have been a part of since opening "Angel Beauty Supply" at the plaza in 1989.

"The people of south Memphis probably do feel overlooked because of what seems to be the lack of assistance in revitalizing the area, but hopefully with his turnover that will change," Pak said.

Their goodbye is bittersweet as these businesses' owners as well as long-time customer Michelle Williams look to what's next.

"[There] used to be a grocery store; use to be a dollar tree, use to be restaurant, but they need to have more over here," Williams said, who's been a customer since she was 14-years-old.

Still, according to Jeffrey Higgs, part of the team overseeing the project, more is coming.

Developers planning to build a mix-use retail property with 160 market rate and affordably-priced apartments.

Higgs is the CEO of South Memphis Renewal Community Development Corp.

"What were just trying to do man is just take advantage of the same tools that Downtown developers take advantage of," Higgs said. "Even though 38126 is one of the poorest income census tracks in the state — why can't we have corner stores; nice places to shop, nice places to eat, nice housing?"