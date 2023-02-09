South Memphis residents at higher risk for cancer due to toxins released from a warehouse | group calls out health department for lack of action

Memphis Community Against Pollution (MCAP) is calling out Shelby County Health Department for failing act after learning that South Memphis residents are at risk.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re a South Memphis resident, you may be heavily exposed to ethylene oxide (EtO), a colorless, odorless cancer-causing toxin being emitted by the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant, increasing your risk of developing cancer, The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said.

Now six months since EPA released a health warning for South Memphis residents after a risk assessment was completed, The Memphis Community Against Pollution (MCAP) is calling out Shelby County Health Department for failing to provide an update to the community.

The Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant sterilizes medical equipment and other materials. The facility is in the South Memphis area, located at 2396 Florida St., near neighborhoods, businesses, and schools.

According to a risk assessment completed by EPA in July, 2022, the sterilization facility releases high levels of EtO into the air, causing higher risk for cancers like lymphoma, leukemia and even breast cancer for people living in the South Memphis area.

MCAP is a black-led group that works to pass legislations stopping projects that negatively affect the environment and the people in it. The group is being represented by Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC).

“Nobody should be forced to live next door to an industrial facility that recklessly emits toxic, cancer-causing pollution,” Amanda Garcia, SELC Tennessee Office Director, said. “The Shelby County Health Officer not only can act, but must act to protect South Memphis families from the dangerous ethylene oxide pollution coming from the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant.”

MCAP is now demanding the Shelby County Health Department officer force the sterilization facility to reduce the emission of cancer-causing toxins in the South Memphis area or to close the facility and discontinue its operations completely.

Yesterday, MCAP sent a letter to the Shelby County Health Officer, urging the official to use his powers to force Sterilization Services of Tennessee, located at 2396 Florida Street, to reduce toxic emissions of ethylene oxide or discontinue operations altogether. pic.twitter.com/e9x9WGhyDj — Memphis Community Against the Pipeline (@MemphisCAP_org) February 9, 2023

“Since (the risk assessment), The Shelby County Health Department has yet to update the impacted community members about the status of Sterilization Services of Tennessee or engage with us in a meaningful way,” KeShaun Pearson, MCAP Board President and Co-founder, said. “South Memphis residents deserve to breathe clean air, and we demand immediate action from the Shelby County health Department.”

Here is a map provided by EPA showing the areas most affected by the EtO toxins the facility releases into the air.

EPA said the map shows the risk and possibility of developing lifetime cancer. The areas in blue estimate that 100 in every one million people exposed to EtO for 24-hours a day after 70 years will develop cancer from consistent exposure.

The EPA said its risk assessment was based on a worst-case scenario, with the assumption that someone is living in an area where the most EtO toxins are released into the air, making it a high-risk area, and assuming that a person is staying in that area for 24 hours a day continuously for 70 years.

In a letter sent to the Shelby County Health Officer on Wednesday, Feb. 8 on behalf of MCAP, MCAP said the health department's “refusal” to end EtO air pollution in the area causes health and safety risks for Memphians living nearby, stating that immediate action is needed to protect those living in the community.