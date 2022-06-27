Plans in place for South Memphis transitional housing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Housing to help ex-offenders get readjusted after life behind bars is on its way.
The Shelby County Office of Reentry kicked off the first in a series of community events to share plans for new "transitional housing" in South Memphis.
In addition to housing, programs, resources and jobs will be a part of the effort, hoping to reduce the chance of repeat offenders.
"You need housing. You need a place to stay," said Sherrick Hunt, a graduate of the reentry program. "If you don't have a place to stay, then how are you going to focus on getting a job? If you don't have a job, how are you going to be able to get a place to stay if you ain't got a job? Both of them work hand-in-hand. In order to go back to curbing crime, you're going to have to try and help people get a job and be able to sustain themselves."
Right now, 51% of Tennessee inmates wind up back in prison. If they get a full year or more of affordable housing and supportive programming, the recidivism rate can drop below 10%.