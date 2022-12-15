x
Have you seen him? | Southaven Police looking for man who went missing with company car

Southaven Police said Nathan Alexander was reported missing Thursday, but the circumstances leading to his disappearance are unknown.
Credit: Southaven Police

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven, Mississippi, Police are looking for a man reported missing to them Thursday after supposedly disappearing without his phone in a company car. 

Nathan Alexander was reported missing Thursday, and Southaven Police said they do not know the circumstances leading to his disappearance, nor do they have a description of what he was last wearing. 

Southaven Police said his phone was found in Olive Branch and he is wearing a purple cast. 

He is supposedly in possession of a black Ford Explorer, which Southaven Police said is a company vehicle. 

Anyone with information or who have seen Nathan or the car are urged to contact Southaven Police at (662) 392-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

    

