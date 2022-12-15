Have you seen him? | Southaven Police looking for man who went missing with company car

Southaven Police said Nathan Alexander was reported missing Thursday, but the circumstances leading to his disappearance are unknown.

Nathan Alexander was reported missing Thursday, and Southaven Police said they do not know the circumstances leading to his disappearance, nor do they have a description of what he was last wearing.

Southaven Police said his phone was found in Olive Branch and he is wearing a purple cast.

He is supposedly in possession of a black Ford Explorer, which Southaven Police said is a company vehicle.

Anyone with information or who have seen Nathan or the car are urged to contact Southaven Police at (662) 392-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.