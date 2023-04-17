Southaven police: Child shot, taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Current evidence indicates that this could be an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Southaven police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, the Southaven Police Department said they are currently investigating what lead to a child being shot at Dorchester Place Apartments.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital with non-life threating injuries, according to Southaven police.

Southaven police said the the investigation into the shooting is in "the preliminary stages," but that current evidence indicates that this could be an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All parties have been accounted for, and there is no danger to the public regarding this incident, according to the Southaven Police Department.