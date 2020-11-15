Southaven police investigate multiple drive-by shootings

Investigators say no one was hurt in any of the shootings.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven police are searching for who is responsible for several reported drive-by shootings Friday night.

Officers were called to the first shooting just before 9:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Airways Boulevard. Once on the scene, investigators found two shell casings from a nine-millimeter handgun in the street.

Around 11:32 p.m., dispatchers received a call that shots were fired on Northfield Drive. Investigators found bullet holes in a Toyota Sequoia. Officers were called for additional shots fired on the same street.

Southaven police found bullet holes in a residence and a gold Saturn. 10 shell casings from a nine-millimeter gun were found in the roadway.

A few minutes later at 11:34 p.m. shots were fired in the 7800 block of Highway 51. Investigators say they found gunshots inside a business and a Freightliner truck. Officers found 23 shell casings on the scene.

Officers were called for shots fired near Chesteridge Avenue. Investigators found bullet holes inside an apartment.

Investigators say no one was hurt in any of the shootings.

Witnesses told police the shooters were in an older model Chevrolet Suburban and a black car with a sunroof.