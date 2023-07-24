Southaven police: Man dead after argument with his girlfriend in Southaven bar, girlfriend charged with manslaughter

Officers said that, on July 20, they responded to a call about an injured man in the parking lot of Dan McGuinness Pub.

A woman was reportedly taken into custody by Southaven police and also charged with manslaughter as well as the felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries or death.

Officers said that, on July 20, they responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a call about an injured man in the parking lot of Dan McGuinness Pub. Officers made contact with the man and found him to have massive head trauma.

He was transported to Regional One, but ultimately died as a result of these injuries, according to Southaven police.

An investigation lead police to determine that the man was in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend. Southaven detectives said they watched footage from inside the bar that showed this. The man tried to stop him girlfriend from leaving in the footage, according to Southaven police.

A witness reportedly told police they saw the woman driving a pick-up truck that was pulling a trailer that was nudging the man as he stood in front of the vehicle.

Video footage shows the woman leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed shortly after the man came up to the vehicle, according to Southaven police.