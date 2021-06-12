Southaven Police searching for missing woman

If you have seen Ashley Johnsen-Stanley call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Southaven Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ashley Johnsen-Stanley.

Ashley was reported missing by her boyfriend on Wednesday, June 9, four days after she was reportedly last seen.

SPD says she left a hotel on Saturday June 5, after an apparent argument with her boyfriend, and was last seen walking south on Pepperchase Dr. in Southaven around 1:00 p.m.

Ashley was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored pants.

She left all of her belongings in the hotel, where she was staying, including her wallet, phone and additional clothing.

Investigators say, she has not contacted any family or friends since she was last seen.