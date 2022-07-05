Southaven Police say boy found wandering is back at home safe

Police said the boy was found walking in the area of Highway 51 and Haywood Drive Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a young boy they found walking along a highway has been identified and is now back at home safe.

Police said the boy was found walking in the area of Highway 51 and Haywood Drive Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the boy was not able to tell him who he is, who his caregivers are, or an address.

About 25 minutes after posting the boy's picture to social media, Southaven Police said he had been identified and they made contact with the family, and he was returned home.