Southeast Memphis motorcycle crash leaves one man critically injured

This marks the fourth deadly motorcycle crash in less than one week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After local experts addressed motorcycle safety following a recent series of crashes in Memphis, MPD said another motorcycle accident left one man in critical condition on Tuesday.

At around 3:00 p.m., Memphis police said they responded to an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle near E. Shelby Dr. and Tuggle Rd.

One man was taken from the scene to the hospital in serious condition, according to MPD.

This crash follows three motorcycle accidents last week. On July 5, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and killed in Germantown. Later that night, an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run at Poplar Ave. and Cooper St.

A motorcyclist was killed in southwest Memphis the next night after another hit-and-run.