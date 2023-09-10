Shooting in Southeast Shelby County injures one, SCSO says

The victim was transported first to Methodist Germantown by a personal vehicle before being airlifted to Regional One, according to the SCSO.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One man is in critical condition at Regional One after a shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Detectives said they are currently investigating the shooting and that it took place around 5:30 a.m. The shooting happened at the 4000 block of Old Forest Road in Southeast Shelby County, according to the SCSO.

This location is south of Germantown in the Richwood neighborhood.

This is a developing story. ABC24 will update this article as more information becomes available.