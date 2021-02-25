x
Southern Poverty Law Center tracked dozens of hate groups in the Mid-South

Overall, the SPLC said there are total of 57 hate groups in the Mid-South.
Credit: Jon Anders Wiken - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern Poverty Law Center tracked more than 800 hate groups in 2020 across the U.S. – and many of them were right here in the Mid-South.

Tennessee's numbers are nearly double to triple what neighboring states have, with 34 identified and organized hate groups. Seven of them are specifically organized in Shelby County.

In Mississippi, which has a long history of fights for civil rights and racial justice, there is a surprisingly low number of just nine groups. Three are within a couple of hours of Memphis. That's a steep decline from the 41 active hate groups in 2010.

Arkansas currently has 14 listed hate groups, with the closest one in Jonesboro.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Lecia Brooks tells a congressional committee that far-right extremists are exploiting internet technology to create a more dangerous movement
Southern Poverty Law Center

