Expanded Southland casino complex opens

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on hand Tuesday to help cut the ribbon on the casino's $320 million expansion project.
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Southland casino is officially bigger and better than ever. 

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on hand Tuesday to help cut the ribbon on the casino's $320 million expansion project. 

The Southland Casino Hotel now has more than 2,400 gaming machines, as many as 50 live table games, new dining and restaurant options, sports betting and a new 1,400-space covered parking garage. 

The multi-year expansion project is ongoing as construction continues on a 20-story, 300-room hotel tower. The tower will include more than 60 suites and 12 penthouse suites.

