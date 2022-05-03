Expanded Southland casino complex opens

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on hand Tuesday to help cut the ribbon on the casino's $320 million expansion project.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Southland casino is officially bigger and better than ever.

The Southland Casino Hotel now has more than 2,400 gaming machines, as many as 50 live table games, new dining and restaurant options, sports betting and a new 1,400-space covered parking garage.

The multi-year expansion project is ongoing as construction continues on a 20-story, 300-room hotel tower. The tower will include more than 60 suites and 12 penthouse suites.