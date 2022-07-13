First guest rooms open at West Memphis' Southland Casino Hotel

Southland opened 89 rooms on six floors, including six of the hotel's 60 suites, on July 1 and has been booking them daily for players.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., has opened the first phase of its new hotel, with rooms now available for purchase by the public and by members of the Lucky North player rewards club, who are eligible for discounts.

According to a release, Southland opened 89 rooms on six floors, including six of the hotel's 60 suites, on July 1 and has been booking them daily for players. The remainder of rooms in the 300-room, 20-story tower, including 12 penthouse suites on the top floor, are anticipated to open in September.

Southland's ongoing $320 million casino expansion included the spring opening of a new 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, as many as 50 live table games and a variety of dining options.

"We know our loyal casino patrons will want to take advantage of being able to stay overnight right at Southland, mere steps away with our new spacious casino floor and new bars and restaurants. We anticipate more ‘staycation’ guests from Memphis and more guests visiting from Little Rock and other parts of Arkansas, Nashville and other parts of Tennessee, northern Alabama and even St. Louis,” Jeff Strang, Southland's senior director of marketing, said.

Southland is planning an advertising campaign to increase awareness of the hotel and casino in major markets within 300 miles. It has also formed partnerships with the Memphis Chamber of Commerce and Memphis Tourism to help promote the casino as a regional destination and attract more visitors to greater Memphis.

“Southland Casino has become a strong amenity for visitors that come to the Mid-South,” said Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism. “People in the Memphis area will use this property for more than just gaming. With a brand new casino, hotel and restaurants, this new facility is an added bonus to our tourism industry. We look at Southland Casino as a part of the Memphis community.”